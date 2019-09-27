







How to live long and healthy life. Going beyond long and healthy, It’s also being happy. How do you maintain happiness and enjoy life?

If you go online or go to a bookstore, you will see rows and rows books on living a healthy life.

In my 78 years and almost 79 that's a lovely picture of yyears of living, I've read a lot of books on the subject and watched a lot of documentaries on healthy living. So am putting a list here of what I think are some of the keys of long happy healthy living.

There are the obvious ones like a healthy diet and exercise. There's the need to have good positive relationships, one's life, family, friends and a partner. You're better off with no relationships than ones that are negative and draining on your soul.

When it comes to diet, it's the quality of food the lack of chemicals and preservatives that are most beneficial to your health. Definitely avoid fried food and oils as much as possible. Eating natural food that you grow is probably one of the best things, of course without pesticides.

Exercise in some form cardio every day, get that sweat going. Exercise at what is fun to you. You must enjoy the exercise or you'll never continue to do it. I found bike riding one of the best ways to go you keep moving and you're burning calories and less damage on the knees. Fast walking would be next. Get out of that golf cart and fast walk the course.

One factor that I think is overlooked by many people is attitude. What is your attitude about life? Do you wake up each morning with a sense of excitement with something to do and intention to accomplish something? Are you always looking for new things to do and learning new things? Are you excited about living and the journey itself or are you bored? Are you making plans for that trip to Europe or Asia? Are you getting excited about writing that new book or taking up that new hobby? Trying that new recipe that you've been putting off. Walk somewhere else different today.

Remember nobody promised you tomorrow so get excited about today and doing something new and different every day. Don't get in a rut, we all do, but get excited about those little accomplishments. That's what maintains our zest for life.

I know this is all this is not new for you, but it's just a reminder to live with joy and a sense of accomplishment.

Be happy and don't let fear dominate your life.